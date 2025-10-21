Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $706,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $2,856,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIPC opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.44%.

BIPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

