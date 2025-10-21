Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,345,000 after purchasing an additional 540,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,022,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 614,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8,176.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 603,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 596,606 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORT stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.51%.The company had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 35,007 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,373,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,694.99. The trade was a 82.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $393,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,555.66. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,451 shares of company stock worth $21,850,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

