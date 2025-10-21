Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $766,000 Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $35,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $527,252.32. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

GBCI opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

About Glacier Bancorp



Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

