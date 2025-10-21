Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $802,000 Stake in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 19.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter worth $871,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

