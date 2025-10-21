Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $803,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

