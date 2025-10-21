Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 883,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Norman L. Wright acquired 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,334.31. The trade was a 28.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $977,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 375,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,191,838.50. The trade was a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,411 shares of company stock worth $1,627,576. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Option Care Health Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

