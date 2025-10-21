Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,655,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,807,000 after buying an additional 929,764 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,488,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,841 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,351,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 781,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,004.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,890,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,017 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of GPK opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

In other news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $152,927.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,479.80. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,212.16. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,663. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

