Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,455 Shares of Kirby Corporation $KEX

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 244.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 231 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

KEX stock opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $132.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.94 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kirby

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.