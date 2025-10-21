Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 14,637 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 178.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,953,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,201,000 after buying an additional 415,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,493 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 153,635 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,636,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,554,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173,092 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NOG opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%.The business had revenue of $319.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

