Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 6,589 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 3.3%

HIMS stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HIMS. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $3,214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,385.20. The trade was a 26.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $33,382,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,214,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,023,016.02. This represents a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,448,056 shares of company stock valued at $75,139,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.