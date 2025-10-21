Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $542,784.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,512.38. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

