Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,674,000 after acquiring an additional 965,089 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,270,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 89,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 98.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,423 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,280,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,332.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 729,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,232,000 after acquiring an additional 699,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.65.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

