Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 5,740 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,885,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,127,000 after purchasing an additional 674,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,781,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,304,000 after purchasing an additional 842,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,972,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,867,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,191,000 after purchasing an additional 196,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

