Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 6,604 Shares of Celanese Corporation $CE

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celanese alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Celanese by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, Director Timothy Go purchased 1,039 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,193.75. This trade represents a 30.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Celanese Corporation has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Celanese from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.