Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,895,000 after buying an additional 115,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,922,000 after buying an additional 1,436,876 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after buying an additional 893,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,268,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,013,000 after purchasing an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $139.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.