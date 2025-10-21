Village Super Market, Inc. $VLGEA Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,959 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 41.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 8,860.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLGEA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Village Super Market from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Village Super Market Trading Up 3.2%

VLGEA opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $488.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.43%.The business had revenue of $599.67 million during the quarter.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.