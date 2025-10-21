Whelan Financial Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Whelan Financial cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $13,753,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,108,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,442,266.14. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $682,264,276 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $182.64 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.