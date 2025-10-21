Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,156 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,954,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,536 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,065,000 after purchasing an additional 465,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,205,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after acquiring an additional 223,063 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 683,714 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of REZI opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $43.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REZI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 228,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $7,686,909.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,270,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,294,784.42. The trade was a 1.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 29,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.01 per share, with a total value of $1,001,934.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 332,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,372.72. The trade was a 9.72% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,545,693 shares of company stock valued at $194,098,517 and have sold 133,231 shares valued at $4,025,742. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

