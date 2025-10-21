Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,557 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. $M

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 106.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Macy’s by 523.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Macy’s by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 116.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

NYSE M opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.78. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.Macy’s’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,521.54. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,585.30. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

