Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 591 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in MP Materials by 168.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in MP Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $35,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -131.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $32.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

