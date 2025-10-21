Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 761 Shares of RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 46,169 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on RadNet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

RDNT opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -392.18 and a beta of 1.59. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $2,586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,012 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,406.68. The trade was a 33.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 65,598 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $4,427,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 138,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,328,365. This trade represents a 32.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,098 shares of company stock worth $9,430,715. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

