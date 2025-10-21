Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 161.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 877,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,513,000 after acquiring an additional 541,882 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,724 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 369,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 334,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,974,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 278,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSI Systems stock opened at $254.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.52 and its 200 day moving average is $223.86. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.84 and a 1-year high of $257.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $395,625.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,413.24. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $4,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 312,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,927,780.20. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

