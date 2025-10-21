Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 77.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 17.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,850.72. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $52,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $351,533.64. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $494,360. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Associated Banc Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.79%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 119.48%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

