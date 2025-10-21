Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,439,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,218,000 after acquiring an additional 516,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420,369 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,614 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 107,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 971,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 156,816 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Zacks Research cut Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brunswick from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.62.

NYSE BC opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. Brunswick Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. Brunswick had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.82%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

