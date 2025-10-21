Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in KB Home $KBH

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 64.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 52.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. KB Home had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

