Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the second quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

