Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,991 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.3736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 395.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

