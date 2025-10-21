Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.3%

NSIT opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.78 and a 52 week high of $223.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.