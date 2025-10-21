Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,235,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 566,530 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 24,351.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 542,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 540,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,373,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,399 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $20,857,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $19,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

