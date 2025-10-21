Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,424,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,019,000 after purchasing an additional 115,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,509,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 33.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 463,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 115,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 324,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from NewJersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

About NewJersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.