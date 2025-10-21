Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,088 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,904 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,293.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 34.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.85 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

