Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 848.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 633.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $132.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.70. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $105.21 and a one year high of $146.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 8.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.