Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 161.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 154.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.70.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of CHDN opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.