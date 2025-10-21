Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,557 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

