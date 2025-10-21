Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,159 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VLY. TD Cowen began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.68.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.