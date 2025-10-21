Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,374,000 after acquiring an additional 105,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 98,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,289,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,312,000 after purchasing an additional 170,749 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

