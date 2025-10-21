Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in EPR Properties by 3,816.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,098 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in EPR Properties by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,257,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,166,000 after purchasing an additional 128,568 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 38.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 331,513 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,092,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,452,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 378.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 649,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR stock opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 174.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,377 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,631.24. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,248,075 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

Read Our Latest Report on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.