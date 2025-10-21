Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 681 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 92.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1,354.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 63.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bruker Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $64.64.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $114,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $581,016. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

