Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,608,000 after acquiring an additional 130,921 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 724,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,498,000 after buying an additional 164,136 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 136.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 372,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after buying an additional 214,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 318,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,479,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.50.

NYSE:BIO opened at $321.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

