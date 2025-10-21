Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. $SR

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 66.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Spire by 3.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of SR stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.87 and a 1-year high of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 67.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Spire

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.