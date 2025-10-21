Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $98.34.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.60%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $70.87.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

