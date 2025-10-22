741 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Purchased by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE JPM opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $816.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.