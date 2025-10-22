Acuity, Inc. $AYI Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Acuity alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity by 12.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity by 12.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.17.

Acuity Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Acuity stock opened at $365.79 on Wednesday. Acuity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $375.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.04 and a 200 day moving average of $296.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s payout ratio is currently 5.43%.

Acuity Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.