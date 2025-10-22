Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $816.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.86.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

