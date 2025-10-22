Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 113,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2%

APD stock opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

