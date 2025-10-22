Allete, Inc. $ALE Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allete were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Allete by 39.7% during the first quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,183,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,768,000 after purchasing an additional 336,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allete by 28.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allete by 28.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 473,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 105,611 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Allete during the first quarter worth approximately $29,913,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Allete by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 416,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Allete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.24). Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Allete’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Allete’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Allete in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

