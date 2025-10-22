Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in DallasNews Corporation $DALN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in DallasNews Corporation (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DallasNews worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DallasNews alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALN. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DallasNews during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DallasNews in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in DallasNews by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in DallasNews by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Robert W. Decherd sold 76,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DALN opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.66. DallasNews Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 150.61%.

DallasNews Profile

(Free Report)

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DallasNews Corporation (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.