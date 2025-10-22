Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR $ZEPP

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,519 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ZEPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Zepp Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zepp Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $60.23 target price on Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zepp Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

Shares of NYSE:ZEPP opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $717.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

