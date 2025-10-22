Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,788 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,862 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,831,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $10.90.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $995,147.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,658.34. The trade was a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,299.75. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,851,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,917 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.