Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 84.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.1% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $909,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average is $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

